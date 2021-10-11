Photo Release

October 11, 2021 Jobs, jobs, jobs: Sen. Joel Villanueva presides over the Finance Subcommittee J hybrid hearing Monday, October 11, 2021, on the proposed 2022 budget of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and its attached agencies and the Commission on Filipino Overseas (CFO). Villanueva said 2022, which is the third pandemic year, will be about “jobs, jobs, jobs.” “It is important to emphasize the crucial role of our offices not only in employment recovery but in job creation... I am sure that you will all agree. Our displaced and disadvantaged workers need emergency employment. However, what they need, and desire, is stable and dependable regular employment. I hope the budget of DOLE and its attached agencies will reflect that as a priority,” Villanueva said. Labor Sec. Silvestre Bello III, in his presentation, said the agency is seeking ₱44.36 billion budget for fiscal year 2022, an increase of P7.758 billion from the current year’s budget of P36.607 billion. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)