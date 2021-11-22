Photo Release

November 22, 2021 Lacson wants last mile schools program to help Pag-Asa students: Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson proposes to tap the Department of Education’s (DepEd) Last Mile Schools Program to provide high school education in Pag-asa Island. During plenary deliberation on the proposed 2022 budget of the department Monday, November 22, 2021, Lacson said in his visit to the island last Saturday, he learned that there is only one elementary school and two multi-grade teachers catering to 34 students in the area. “I am just wondering what the department can do in this situation. Probably, we can tap under your Last Mile Schools Program. It’s either we put up a high school building or integrate. But we should also hire at least one multi-grade teacher to at least help teach from kindergarten to high school,” Lacson said. He expressed hope that DepEd would be able to address this problem immediately, noting that the nearest high school to the island is in Puerto Princesa, which will take days to reach. Sen. Pia Cayetano, who is defending the DepEd budget, relayed to Lacson that DepEd’s plan is to put up a high school in the area. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)