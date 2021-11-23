Photo Release

November 23, 2021 Marcos defends DSWD budget: Senate Finance Committee vice chairperson Sen. Imee Marcos answers queries from colleagues as she defends the 2022 proposed budget of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and its attached agencies during the continuation of the marathon hybrid plenary session Tuesday, November 23, 2021. According to Marcos, the Senate increased the budget of DSWD by P26.4 billion after the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) failed to include the Covid-19 pandemic response in the budget of the agency. “As admitted by the DBM, the Covid-19 pandemic response was not calculated into the budget of the DSWD which is one of the frontline organizations and as a result, we have made the effort of adding P26.4 billion to the assistance to all the most marginalized sectors including the elderly, the poor and PWD (persons with disabilities). (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)