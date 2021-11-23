Photo Release

November 23, 2021 Shaving off duplicated DSWD programs: During the interpellation period on the proposed 2022 budget of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Tuesday, November 23, 2021, Minority Leader Franklin Drilon asks Sen. Imee Marcos, sponsor of the DSWD budget, if she would be shaving off some of the appropriations which she views as duplicated projects, programs, or activities. Marcos informed Drilon that the Finance Subcommittee has already cut by P500 million the allocation to Pamana (Payapa at Masaganang Pamayanan) Program of P960.9 million, noting that some of the items in the budget will also have to be reviewed, including the two programs under Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS). Drilon said there are more reasons to be interested in the duplicated programs under the DSWD budget in light of the passage of a measure extending the effectivity of the 2021 General Appropriations Act to December 31, 2022 by the House of Representatives. “…my impression is that there are many programs which are duplicating each other and worse, these programs, which are already duplicating each other, will again be funded by the reenactment of the 2021 budget,” Drilon said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)