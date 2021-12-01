Photo Release

December 1, 2021 Drilon grills Bulay on SALN: Senate Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon scrutinizes the Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Networth of Manila Chief Prosecutor Rey Echavarria Bulay during the Commission on Appointments’ (CA) Committee on Constitutional Commissions and Offices meeting, December 1, 2021, on his nomination as Commissioner of the Commission on Elections (Comelec). Drilon zeroed in on Bulay’s net worth, which rose from P52,037,882 in December 2017 to P75,100,744 in December 2020, resulting in a net increase of P20,062,862 as per the CA technical staff's report. Bulay explained that the increase of his net worth is a result of an increase in his net assets, with the rise of the zonal value of his properties versus the acquisition costs. Satisfied with Bulay’s answers, Drilon said that he would “second any motion to endorse the nomination of City Prosecutor Bulay as Commissioner of the Comelec.” (Screen Grab / Senate PRIB)