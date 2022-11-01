Photo Release

November 23, 2022 No to POGO gambling: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, during Wednesday’s public hearing November 23, 2022, says that this country has a lot of options to promote various job opportunities for Filipinos and not just the gambling operated by the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs). Villanueva cited several emerging industries available for Filipinos such as the booming industry in tourism, the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), among others. Villanueva said: “I'm sorry guys, I'll sound like a broken record when it comes to gambling. I just don't think gambling is the right way to go. If we love this nation, if we love the next generation of our country, let's inherit them with the right attitude, the importance of perseverance and diligence, the importance of education and not to depend on the game of chances. Gambling is not the right thing.” Villanueva made the statement during the hearing of the Committee on Ways and Means chaired by Sen. Win Gatchalian to tackle Senate Resolution Nos. 225, 227 and 229 looking into the government's revenues from the operation of the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs). (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)