Photo Release



Revilla leads distribution of cash assistance for tricycle drivers in Antipolo City: Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. today (December 1) led the distribution of cash assistance to tricycle drivers in Antipolo City, Rizal at Ynares Center.

Over 2,500 beneficiaries received financial aid. Drivers expressed their gratitude for the help they received especially that Christmas is fast approaching.

Meant to cushion the effects of fuel price surges, the solon expressed his appreciation for the hard work of tricycle drivers saying "bilib ako sa dedikasyon ng mga magigiting nating tricycle drivers na madilim pa lang sa umaga ay nagsisimula nang kumayod para sa kani-kanilang pamilya. Nakakahanga ang kanilang pinapamalas na kasipagan. Hindi rin matatawaran ang malaking ambag ng kanilang hanay sa transportasyon ng ating bansa. Kaya nararapat lamang na pahalagahan natin sila sa abot ng ating makakaya."

The veteran lawmaker was joined by Agimat Partylist Rep. Bryan Revilla and Antipolo City Mayor Jun Ynares in extending assistance to the driver-beneficiaries.