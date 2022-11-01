Photo Release

December 6, 2022 ASEAN Biodiversity Heroes Awards: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda receives the 2022 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Biodiversity Heroes Award conferred by the ASEAN Center for Biodiversity (ACB) on Monday, December 5, at the Ceremonial Hall of the Philippine Senate in Pasay City. With her are ASEAN Sustainable Development Directorate Director Dr. Ky Anh Nguyen; ACB Executive Director Dr. Theresa Mundita S. Lim; ﻿ACB Biodiversity Information Management Unit Director Dr. Arvin Diesmos; and DENR-BMB National Parks Division Chief Meriden Maranan.