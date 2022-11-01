Photo Release

December 12, 2022 Senate commends IPSC athletes: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, author and sponsor of Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 363, commends all athletes who won several medals in the recently concluded 2022 International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC), Handgun World Shoot XIX in Pattaya City, Thailand. During Monday’s plenary session December 12, 2022, the Senate adopted SRN 363, commending and congratulating all Filipino delegates and awardees who won several medals at the IPSC competition. Dela Rosa said “these notable performances are proof not just of Filipino talent and skill, but also of how hard work, passion, perseverance, determination and adequate government support can all contribute to the achievement of collective and nationwide success.” The IPSC is the world’s largest shooting sport association and hosted the biggest practical shooting events in the world. It is the highest-level handgun match within the IPSC which was held from November 16 to December 3, 2022. The delegates from the Philippines bagged several medals from the following categories: Individual category -- seven gold medals, five silver medals, and 10 bronze; team category -- 12 gold medals, 16 silver medals, and 11 bronze medals. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)