Photo Release

December 13, 2022 Senate holds second hearing on legalization of medical cannabis: Sen. Robinhood Padilla presides over the second hybrid hearing of the Health and Demography Subcommittee on a measure seeking to allow the use of marijuana for medical purposes Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Padilla shared during the hearing that his passion and advocacy for the legalization of medical marijuana stemmed from the personal experience of losing a friend to a medical illness, after the friend was deprived of the drug to alleviate his condition. “I am also motivated to push for the passage of this measure by the stories of many Filipino patients and their loved ones who were deprived of accessing the drug,” Padilla said. (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate PRIB)