Photo Release

March 2, 2023 Jinggoy inquires into the feasibility of PUV modernization plan: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada quizzes the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board’s (LTFRB) on the feasibility of the implementation of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) next year amid numerous concerns raised by various stakeholders. Despite the prospect of the modernization program to address problems of traffic congestion, reduced road capacity, inefficiency in PUV operations, and air pollution, Estrada questioned the readiness of the concerned government agencies in carrying out the plan noting the numerous attempts of previous administrations to put the PUVMP in place. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)