Photo Release

November 8, 2023 Researches on sustainable development goals: Sen. Pia Cayetano, chairperson of the Committee on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), Innovation and Futures Thinking, asks the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) to provide her a list of the SDG researches conducted by state universities and colleges (SUCs) during the plenary deliberation on the proposed P5.768 trillion national budget for 2024 Wednesday, November 8, 2023. NEDA is in charge of monitoring the country’s SDG goals. She said government had funded research projects in SUCs for futures thinking and sustainable development. “I have started to receive researches but now would like them to be more targeted. I would like to ask his honor and his team to give us a list. We will coordinate it, directing the SUCs on what we have to do on these research. It’s me now taking the research to the next level, ensuring that when I take the floor again next year, we will be able to make use of the research funding that we have already given,” Cayetano said. She said the principle of sustainable development should be embodied in the preparation of the budget. (Bibo Nueva Espana/Senate PRIB)