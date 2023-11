Photo Release

November 13, 2023 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian has urged the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to keep a tight rein on the issuance of tax identification number (TIN) IDs following a discovery that such IDs are being obtained by Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) involved in various criminal activities to legitimize the employment status of their workers. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN