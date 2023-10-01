Photo Release

November 16, 2023 DSWD food stamp program to boost Sagip Saka Law: Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros urges an efficient enforcement of the Sagip Saka Law together with the food stamp program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to help local farmers, fishermen, and less privileged Filipino families. During Thursday’s deliberation November 16, 2023 on the proposed 2024 budget of the DSWD, Hontiveros said the optimal use of the department’s resources will be a great help for the farmers and fishermen while implementing its new program. Hontiveros cited DSWD regional office in Region IX that initiated an effort to buy local products from farmers and fishermen for their feeding program in the region. “I asked recently the DSWD secretary if this program can be replicated in other DSWD regional offices to procure (local products) for the food stamp program and he was very open, saying they will explore it. That would be good news for our farmers and fishermen to join in this kind of government program,” Hontiveros said. (Senate PRIB Photos)