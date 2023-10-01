Photo Release



APPF Press Conference Day 1: Opening Statement of Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri We in the Senate and the House of Representatives are proud to host this year’s Annual Meeting of the Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum, where we are welcoming 275 foreign delegates, including the Senate Presidents of the Senates of Thailand and Malaysia.

This year, we have 19 member-countries participating in the Annual Meeting, from Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, China, Indonesia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Mexico, the Federal States of Micronesia, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Russian Federation, Thailand, Viet Nam, and of course, the Philippines ...