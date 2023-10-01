Photo Release

November 30, 2023 Bicam on the 2024 budget: The respective contingents from the Senate and House convene the bicameral conference committee on the 2024 General Appropriations Bill led by Senate Finance Chairman Sen. Sonny Angara and House Appropriations Chair Rep. Zaldy Co. Joining them are Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, Senators Cynthia Villar, Ronald dela Rosa, Bong Go, Risa Hontiveros, Nancy Binay, Francis Tolentino, JV Ejercito; Senior Deputy Speaker Dong Gonzales, Deputy Speaker Ralph Recto, Congressmen Mannix Dalipe, Stella Quimbo, Jayjay Suarez, Boyet Gonzales, Joboy Aquino, Jil Bongalon, Eleandro Madrona, and Marcelino Libanan