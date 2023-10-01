Photo Release

December 4, 2023 Hontiveros condoles with MSU bombing victims: Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros joins the entire nation in extending condolences to all victims of the terror bombing incident at Mindanao State University in Marawi City on Sunday, December 3, 2023, and in bringing all those behind the attack to justice. During the plenary session on Monday, December 04, 2023, Hontiveros also expressed full support for the Philippine National Police, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and other agencies involved in the investigation of the incident. “I also call on our law enforcement agencies to intensify their security efforts in schools and other public places to prevent any threat to security this holiday season,” Hontiveros added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)