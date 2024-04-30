Photo Release

April 30, 2024 Ensure students, teachers’ safety: Sen. Win Gatchalian commends the Department of Education, particularly the teachers and school officials for doing everything to ensure the safety and health of the students and teachers while the Philippines is experiencing extreme heat condition. Presiding over Tuesday’s hearing, April 30, 2024, of the Committee on Basic Education, Gatchalian said there are almost 7,600 schools that have been affected by this new normal of climate change. “We should also learn from this and look at some short-term solutions. How do we continue teaching and learning under this condition? What are schools doing in order to adjust to this condition? What are our medium term and long term solutions in order to adapt to this new normal of climate change?” Gatchalian said. “But then again, teaching and learning should continue in every situation,” he added. Gatchalian also lauded the local government units for being proactive in responding to the extreme heat condition brought by the climate change, and keeping the learners and teachers protected. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)