Photo Release

April 30, 2024 Amending Intellectual Property Law: Sen. Mark Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship, notes the “striking surge” in counterfeiting and piracy activities during the lockdown, causing losses to local video producers, distributors, and aggregators. During a hearing Tuesday, April 30, 2024, on several proposals to amend the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines, Villar noted the report of the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) showing that counterfeiting and piracy activities have surpassed the number of reports and complaints received from 2016 to 2020: 40 percent surge in alleged piracy for movies and shows, 25 percent for e-Books, and 16 percent for software products. “These numbers are very concerning as the losses outweigh the supposed benefit of providing entertainment to Filipinos,” Villar said, adding that the hearing aims to amend the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines and discuss the salient points needed to be refined to match the contemporary changes in the industry. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)