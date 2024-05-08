Photo Release

May 8, 2024 Addressing discrimination: Sen. Robinhood Padilla hopes that the anti-discrimination bills will finally solve the long-standing problem of discrimination in the country, particularly against the indigenous people and underprivileged Filipinos. During Wednesday’s hearing, May 8, 2024 of the Committee on Social Justice, Welfare and Rural Development joint with Cultural Communities and Muslim Affairs, Padilla expressed his full support to Senate Bill Nos. 108, 747, 1264, 233, and 1300 or the Comprehensive Anti-Discrimination Act. “I am looking forward to hearing the grievances and ways on how we can cure this cancer of discrimination that strikes our indigenous people and other religious belief issues,” Padilla said in Filipino. “I am hoping that through our idol Sen. Imee Marcos, there will be a solution to the long-standing problems of our natives and our poor countrymen,” he added. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)