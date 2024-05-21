Photo Release

May 21, 2024 Pimentel questions Bicam report: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III questions a proposal in the Bicameral Conference Committee report on House Bill No. 7398 or an act establishing the Southern Luzon State University-Catanauan Campus-College of Veterinary Medicine (Catanauan, Quezon). The report proposed to change the location of the veterinary medicine campus from Catanauan to Tiaong, also in Quezon. During plenary session Tuesday, May 21, 2024, Pimentel pointed out that changing the location of the university would change the essence of the bill. “Location X deals with a different local government unit (LGU). Location Y, although in the same legislative district, involves another LGU. So, our basic questions at the committee level and the plenary…what was the position of the LGU? What was the position of any other official? (This) would change. This is not the same thing. This is not a defense of the Senate version. The location was changed and we do not even know the position of the LGU in the new location,” Pimentel pointed out. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)