Photo Release

May 22, 2024 Crack down syndicate: Sen. Loren Legarda urges the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) to crack down a possible syndicate inside the agency that gives birth certificate to foreign nationals in order to obtain an authentic Philippine passport. During Wednesday’s hearing, May 22, 2024, of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality, Legarda raised the issue of fraudulent acquisition of birth certificate by foreign nationals as she grilled Bamban Mayor Alice Guo. “Have you conducted an investigation in the PSA on people who may have been involved in the syndicate that provides fake birth certificates? Have you discovered anything or not yet?” Legarda asked PSA officials. “There were 308 fake birth certificates that you said were issued that were used for Philippine passports in 2023. So, I would assume that the DFA had canceled their passports. And I would assume that you had filed cases or even invalidated the fake birth certificates,” she added. In response, Atty. Eliezer P. Ambatali, PSA legal service, said the agency had already conducted an investigation and filed the corresponding administrative cases. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)