Press Release

November 3, 2020 Gordon reaches out to typhoon-hit families in Catanduanes, visits affected areas in Albay Philippine Red Cross (PRC) Chairman and CEO Senator Richard J. Gordon visits the families in San Andres, Catanduanes that were affected by super typhoon Rolly (international name Goni) on Tuesday. After meeting with the local officials on the current situation in the province where Rolly first made landfall, Gordon leads the distribution of relief supplies for 100 families together with International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Head of Delegation Robert Kaufman, and other officials of the PRC and the local government of Catanduanes. Each family receives non-food items such as sleeping kits composed of mosquito nets, blankets and mats, hygiene kits, collapsible jerry cans and tarpaulins. "We want to show our fellowmen here that the Red Cross is always ready to help them most especially in times of calamities. We want to make them feel that they are not alone and we want to motivate them so that they could easily get back on their feet again. As we know, this province was the hardest to reach among the severely battered provinces because of the loss of communication lines and inaccessible roads but we did everything we can so we can reach out to them as they badly need help," said Gordon. Gordon, who has been working round-the-clock with the staff and volunteers of the Red Cross to prepare for Rolly, also inspects the areas severely damaged by the typhoon. In Albay, he meets with the local officials to assess the situation in the province to immediately know the pressing needs of the affected population and send the assistance needed by the communities. On Monday, the PRC already deployed a humanitarian caravan to Bicol loaded with emergency relief supplies and other equipment. "Based on the initial assessment done by our volunteers and staff, this caravan, composed of rescue vehicles, equipment, relief items and manpower, will strengthen our response to the on-going operations. More help is on its way to our countrymen in the Bicol Region," Gordon said. Meanwhile, PRC volunteers and staff are still on standby as Typhoon Siony enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).