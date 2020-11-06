Press Release

November 6, 2020 PRC GIVES HOPE TO FAMILIES WHOSE LIVES WERE SHATTERED BY SUPER TYPHOON ROLLY Giving hope to the most vulnerable families whose lives were shattered by the onslaught of super typhoon Rolly, the Philippine Red Cross continues to extend assistance to the affected families to help their lives return to a semblance of normalcy. Senator Richard J. Gordon, chairman and CEO of the Philippine Red Cross, said they have been providing what the affected families are in dire need of, based on the assessment of PRC teams on the ground. "We have made an assessment of their primary needs and we provide that. It is our mission to alleviate human suffering and uplift human dignity that is why we will help them rebuild their lives. We want to help them get back on their feet faster," he said. During the height of Rolly's onslaught, PRC conducted search and rescue operations as well as attended to the wounded. Psychosocial assistance was also provided by tracing relatives who got separated. The foremost humanitarian organization in the country has also been providing hot meals to almost 11,000 individuals in Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Albay and other affected areas. The PRC has also distributed non-food items as part of its relief distribution operations. In Albay and Catanduanes, some 173 families were initially provided with tarpaulins, jerry cans, hygiene kits and sleeping kits. NFIs were also distributed in Sorsogon. In Catanduanes, the PRC Chapter provided the only form of communication after the typhoon through its satellite phone. In areas where power lines were damaged, the PRC sent generator sets to ensure unhampered delivery of service. It also deployed water tankers, LMS and bladders to ensure sufficient potable water supply in areas where water access have been rendered limited, such as Catanduanes and Albay. Water treatment units were also installed. "We are continuously assessing what is needed. We have also been distributing GI sheets to those with partially damaged houses so the families can stay in their own homes. We also established health/first aid station in evacuation centers to prevent the spread of, not only COVID-19, but also other diseases," Gordon said. "We will also further assess sanitation needs in the affected communities and evacuation centers. We can provide portable comfort rooms and shower rooms, in areas where they are needed," he added.