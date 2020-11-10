Press Release

November 10, 2020 STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON THE PASSAGE OF 'GIRLS NOT BRIDES ACT' IN THE SENATE I am ecstatic that the Girls Not Brides Act has been passed on its third and final reading in the Senate. I am especially thankful for our girl advocates who have worked with us in the crafting of this bill and for tirelessly campaigning for its passage. The Girls Not Brides Act's message is loud and clear: child marriage is child abuse. And the passage of the bill in the Senate sends an even louder message: child marriage is a crime. I hope that through this bill, Filipinos, particularly those in communities where child marriage is a norm, can recognize that it is not an antidote to poverty nor is it the only, inevitable path for girls. Just because child marriage has been embedded in long-held practices and beliefs does not make it right. And certainly, it does not mean this cannot be changed. At a time of a health and economic crisis, many children may be forced into child marriage due to economic circumstances, making the passage of the bill even more pertinent. The ease with which my colleagues in the Senate showed their support also convinces me that this bill will similarly move fast in the Lower House and be closer to becoming law.