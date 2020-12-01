POE CALLS FOR EXTENSION OF RFID INSTALLATION

With hundreds of thousands of motor vehicles still to get an RFID, we call on the government to extend the period of installation beyond Jan. 11.

Vehicle owners should be given reasonable time to secure the stickers for the cashless payment system considering that we are in a pandemic where movement of people are limited, if not restricted.

After Jan. 11, we urge that several cash lanes be retained in both NLEX and SLEX, where motorists can avail of the RFID stickers as they pass without being penalized or given a violation record.

We also propose to increase the number of RFID installation centers or booths, including malls or any area with wide open space.

RFID installation centers should also be established in strategic locations outside Metro Manila to cater to motorists from nearby provinces who regularly use the north and south expressways. This will declog the applicants in Metro Manila and ease the burden of motorists who now have to line up for hours for the sticker.

We all want an efficient cashless system in our expressways, but without making our public suffer what's supposed to be a simple process of securing the RFID.