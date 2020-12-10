Press Release

December 10, 2020 SENATE TO SUMMON TUGADE OVER RFID MESS The Senate will summon Department of Transportation (DOTr) Sec. Arthur Tugade to answer for the lamentable experience of motorists from its ill-studied order for expressway operators to implement a 100-percent cashless toll collection starting this month. In an interview Thursday, Sen. Grace Poe said she has filed a resolution asking the DOTr to revisit the order and suspend its full implementation to protect motorists. "Today iniikot na ang resolution na 'yan galing sa committee ko. Narinig ko na kay Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, na isa sa mga naunang naghain niyan, na susuportahan nga niya itong tawag na ito. Kasi sa DOTr 'yan... Bakit hahayaan na magbakbakan ang operator at local government at magdusa ang taumbayan," Poe said. The DOTr's order for a 100-percent cashless transaction came out only in August for full implementation in November. It was moved to December but the apparent lack of preparation still resulted in long lines in the radio frequency identification (RFID) sticker installation sites, creating traffic choke points. "We are asking the DOTr to suspend the full implementation of the 100-percent cashless transaction it compelled toll operators. The system isn't completely ready," Poe explained. Poe said PUV operators and drivers have lost income because they had to fall in line for those stickers as they had a short window within which to get their RFID stickers. Another issue that must be looked into is the P500-minimum load requirement of some toll operators. "That minimum load is a big amount for some, especially if the toll they need to pay is just less than P100. That minimum load is even higher than the minimum wage," Poe said. Poe said the hearing will have to wait for next week because the Senate rules require a three-day period before a hearing can be conducted. The resolution calling on Tugade and the DOTr is now being circulated among senators for signature. Valenzuela City has suspended the business permit of NLEX Corp. because of the traffic caused by its poor RFID system, with NLEX now allegedly getting a temporary restraining order against the local government unit. "Ang reklamo pa ng mga tao, 'yung mga makina mismo hindi gumagana kaya nakababad ang mga kotse, nasisira, hindi nababasa 'yung mga sticker," Poe said "All these chaos could have been avoided had the DOTr consulted with its shareholders and listened to their concerns," she added.