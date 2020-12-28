Press Release
December 28, 2020

On the President's 'No Vaccines, No VFA' Pronouncement

"No vaccines, no VFA!" Treating the Americans like a bunch of yokels might have sealed our fate to settle for China's Sinovac in lieu of the US-made Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Such a pronouncement from the President is at the very least, unfortunate. I think there could be a more diplomatic or at least a better way of asking a longtime ally to help us avail of the vaccines for our people without sounding like we are blackmailing our way into it.

What is more unfortunate is that we had a good chance to procure vaccines early from the US, but someone from our side dropped the ball, and has yet to be held accountable up to this day.
