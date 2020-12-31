Press Release

December 31, 2020 MESSAGE ON NEW YEAR'S DAY A blessed New Year to all of us. We were rendered vulnerable to a public health crisis, and were even made more so by this regime who took the pandemic as an opportunity to spread terror and lies. And while the worst may not yet be over, compounded by the economic slump, we will welcome 2021 with renewed strength, as we will be forever reminded of the power of hope and solidarity amid the suffering and grief. This year may have been marked with tragedies, but it was also marked with kindness and love, especially to the poor. The selflessness of our frontliners, disaster responders, volunteers, and ordinary people who, despite their own struggles, remained committed in serving their fellow Filipinos, served as a beacon of hope in the darkest of times. May the beautiful stories of courage and compassion inspire us, as we continue to strive for a just and humane society. Sa pagpasok ng Bagong Taon, kaakibat ng ating dalangin para sa maayos na kalusugan at kaligtasan ng ating mga mahal sa buhay, ipagdasal din natin ang hustisya para sa mga biktima ng paglabag sa karapatang pantao, at ang tuluyang pangingibabaw ng katotohanan at katarungan sa ating bayan. Sa kabila ng pandemya at sunod-sunod na kalamidad, nawa'y salubungin natin ang Bagong Taon bitbit ang pag-asa para sa isang makatarungan at mapayapang bukas. (Sgd.) LEILA M. DE LIMA PNP Custodial Center, Camp Crame 31 December 2020