De Lima bewails killing of priest in Bukidnon

Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima has condemned the murder of a priest from the Diocese of Malaybalay in Bukidnon whose death shows the worsening culture of killing under the Duterte regime.

De Lima, a known social justice and human rights champion, said the recent killing of Fr. Rene Regalado, 42, is just another manifestation of the impunity enjoyed by the perpetrators of killings in the country.

"Isa na namang alagad ng Simbahan ang pinaslang! Walang puso at konsensya lamang ang kayang gumawa ng ganitong kahindik-hindik na krimen sa pari na walang kalaban-laban. Nakikiramay po ako sa pamilya ng biktima. Dalangin ko po na makamit nila ang hustisya at mapanagot ang may sala sa lalong madaling panahon," she said.

"The unabated killings in the country - from priests, to farmers, activists, lawyers and citizens from the vulnerable sector of society - are the result of the impunity and violence propagated by this murderous regime who show no regard for human life," she added.

De Lima further lamented: "Assassins targeting priests had been a no-no in PH modern history. Ngayon lang sa ilalim ng isang berdugong Pangulo."

Based on media reports, Regalado has been shot and killed as he was about to go back to his seminary in Barangay Patpat, Malaybalay City, last Jan. 24.

His cadaver was found more than two hours after five gunshots were heard at 7:30 p.m. a few meters away from the Carmelite Monastery. He sustained bullet wounds in the head.

De Lima said authorities should ensure a thorough investigation of the unfortunate incident to give justice to the victim and his families left behind and at the same time help put an end to the nationwide bloodbath.

"The perpetrator of the crime should be held accountable, so is the enabler of this culture of violence. Kung magwawalang-kibo at mananahimik pa rin ang marami sa atin, mapapabilang lamang ang marahas na krimeng ito sa libo-libong pagpatay nang walang karampatang pananagutan at katarungan" she said.

"Kung tayo pa ang magiging takot sa pagsasalita at paninindigan laban sa ganitong kademonyohan, para na rin nating pinalakas ang loob ng mga mamamatay-tao at ng gobyernong kumukunsinte sa ganitong krimen," she added.

This 18th Congress, the lady Senator from Bicol filed Senate Bill No. 1842 to define and criminalize extrajudicial killings and related acts, to ensure an independent investigation of summary killings and provide compensation for the victims.