Press Release

February 16, 2021 In response to media requests for comments: SC dismissal of VP poll protest, Malacañang's rants against VP Leni Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Supreme Court's dismissal of 2016 poll protest against Vice President Leni Robredo: "Malugod nating tinatanggap ang desisyon. Nais sana natin na dati pa itong napagpasiyahan dahil patunay ito sa ating sinasabi simula't sapul na ang mga paratang ng pandaraya sa eleksyon ay walang basehan. ** We welcome the ruling although how we wish this had been resolved much sooner because it affirms what we have been saying from Day 1 which is that the allegations of cheating in the process was baseless." ### Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Malacañang's rants against Vice President Leni Robredo: "Pagtuunan na lang ng pansin ang palpak na Covid response ng gobyerno, ang lumalalang gutom, at ang mataas na presyo ng bilihin. Solusyon sa gutom ang hinahanap ng taumbayan, yun sana ang asikasuhin." ###