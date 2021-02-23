Press Release

February 23, 2021 DELA ROSA BACKS MOVE TO DEVELOP FIRECRACKERS INDUSTRY Senator Ronald 'Bato' Dela Rosa supports the crafting of a Firecrackers and Pyrotechnic Industry Roadmap to develop the firecrackers industry and ensure safe and export-quality local-made firecrackers. Dela Rosa, chairman of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, led a public hearing on Tuesday to discuss the bills seeking to amend Republic Act 1783 or an Act Regulating the Sale, Manufacture, Distribution and Use of Firecrackers and Other Pyrotechnic Devices. "We will take these bills up properly na wala tayong masasagasaan...na pamumuhay at ma-attain natin yung mga objective ng bills na ito. First and foremost is safety, that is why we are conducting this hearing," Dela Rosa said. During the hearing, it was revealed that DTI is yet to formulate an industry roadmap to guide and provide direction to the manufacturers, retailers and workers to develop the firecrackers industry. "Currently, there is no roadmap in the fireworks industry, but we can have one prepared to help especially the micro and small manufacturers or the backyard manufacturers to transition into a legitimate business," DTI Undersecretary Ruth Castelo said. "We hope na mag-devise din kayo ng roadmap para makita natin 'yung direction natin towards modernizing itong industry na ito... Mapapansin lang itong industry na ito pag may naputulan ng kamay, mapapansin lang pag may malaking sunog dahil doon sa mga may ginagawa (na paputok). Dapat talaga tutukan natin ito whole year round para mapaganda itong industriya na ito," Dela Rosa responded. The Mindanaoan Senator clarified that the bills under consideration are not pushing for the total ban in the use of firecrackers but only to have it regulated and supervised by the skilled technicians licensed by the Philippine National Police - Firearms and Explosives Office (PNP-FEO). "Hindi naman total ban talaga yung ating ina-advocate dito. Itong apat na bills na ito na ita-tackle natin, walang nagsasabi dito na i-total ban talaga [ang mga paputok]. Yun nga lang, kailangan ang paputok daw ay dun ipaputok sa designated pyrotechnics area to be identified by the local government units at to be supervised by technically skilled and licensed by the PNP FEO na mga technicians, para talagang safe tayong lahat," Dela Rosa said. The senator also emphasized that the government should provide livelihood for Filipinos in the firecracker manufacturing industry who will be affected by the proposed regulation, a provision which is part of his version - Senate Bill No. 517. "While we push for an effective regulation on the use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices, we should not forget Filipinos who depend on the sale of these goods...Ang DOLE, TESDA, DTI at iba pang ahensya ng gobyerno ay dapat makapaglaan ng programa para sa ating mga kababayang maaaring maapektuhan ng pinaigting na regulasyon," the senator added. The other similar measures discussed during the hearing were Senate Bill No. 493 by Senate President Vicente Sotto III, Senate Bill No. 724 by Senator Win Gatchalian and Senate Bill No. 906 by Senator Binay Nancy Binay.