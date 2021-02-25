Press Release

February 25, 2021 Senator Ronald 'Bato' Dela Rosa Statement on the PNP-PDEA Feb 24 incident: We will conduct a Senate hearing on Tuesday at 10 am regarding the PNP-PDEA incident to shed light and get a clear picture of what happened. In my view, there was lack of proper coordination. If indeed there was proper coordination made by both camps, there was negligence in the proper dissemination of that coordination to the operating units. Through our hearing and investigation, we will try to ferret out the truth and give opportunity to all parties involved in this unfortunate incident to explain their side. We seek to be enlightened in this proceeding but one thing is for sure, there were fatal casualties and we do not want that to ever happen again--most especially between our own government forces. Hopefully, after our hearing, we would be able to determine if there is a need to amend or revise our laws concerning our law enforcement authorities.