February 26, 2021 GORDON, PROUD OF CARDINAL TAGLE'S ADDITIONAL POST Senator Richard J. Gordon on Wednesday joined the country in hailing Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle over his additional role in the Roman Curia, adding that he is proud that Pope Francis reposes so much confidence in him. "I'm very proud, not only as a Senator, but as a cousin... Kayo ay may taglay na talino at galing at malasakit para sa ating kapwa, di lang sa mga Kristyano kungdi sa sanglibutan. Napakalaking responsibility niyan at napakalaking hamon bilang Kardinal at bilang Pilipino at kahit na sino ay mahihirapan diyan. Pero alam kong kayang-kaya ni Cardinal Chito yan sapagkat alam naman natin na nananalig siya palagi," he said. Gordon, a cousin of the prelate from Imus, Cavite, also commended the latter's parents for raising children that they can really be proud of, adding that the prelate, with his place in the country's history, is one of the most notable members of the Tagle clan. "Natutuwa ako para sa mga magulang ni Cardinal dahil talagang maipagmamalaki nila ang kanilang mga anak, especially si Cardinal Chito at ngayon ay siya pa ang mangangasiwa ng lahat ng mga patrimonial property ng buong Simbahang Katoliko...I'm very proud dahil ang ating angkan, ay meron na ngayong di makakailang kontribusyon," he said. Pope Francis on Monday appointed the Cardinal, prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, as a member of the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See (APSA), which operates like the Vatican's central bank. Tagle has been in the Vatican since February 2020 when he formally assumed his post as head of Propaganda Fide. In May 2020, the pontiff elevated him to the order of "cardinal bishops," the highest rank within the College of Cardinals. In July 2020, he was also named member of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue. At present, Tagle has been serving his second and last term as president of Caritas Internationalis, a confederation of Catholic charities around the world.