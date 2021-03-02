Senate Honors ex-Rep. Jose 'Dodong' Gullas

The Senate adopted Monday, March 1, 2021, a resolution expressing its profound sympathy and sincere condolences to the family of former Cebu Rep. Jose "Dodong" Gullas who passed away last February 25, 2021 due to pancreatic cancer.

Sen. Richard Gordon, who introduced Senate Resolution 666, said apart from being a public servant, Gullas was also a champion of Cebuano arts and music and education, a renowned journalist and a devout supporter of the Catholic Church.

According to Gordon, Gullas was instrumental in decentralizing the payroll system in public elementary schools to address the delayed release of teachers' salary during his term as Cebu's first district representative in the 12th Congress.

Gullas, Gordon added, was also considered as a titan of education having served as the executive vice president of the University of the Visayas and pioneered night classes for working students.

His program at the university has enabled countless individuals to get an education through the "study now, pay later plan".

Gullas also served as chairman of The Freeman, the oldest daily newspaper in Cebu founded by his uncle in 1919, which he revived in 1965.

Gordon said Gullas served as the paper's chairman until his death, allowing it to grow and receive numerous awards while maintaining its motto of being "fair and fearless".