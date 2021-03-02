Senator Cynthia Villar statement on vaccine rollout

Sen. Cynthia Villar expressed joy on the opening of our economy soon as the vaccine rollout kicked off Monday, a day after the Philippines received from China the 600,000 doses of the Sinovac jab against Covid-19.

"I am happy that we finally have the vaccines here in the Philippines to stop the spread of the virus. Our people, particularly our medical frontliners, who really risk their lives since Day One of the pandemic, would be protected," said Villar.

But still, she reminded the public not be complacent despite the vaccine rollout. "Do not let your guard down," said Villar.

She urged everyone to strictly adhere to the health protocols of the WHO and DOH to wear face mask and face shield and observe handwashing and social distancing.

Villar also noted that this would be our critical step and tool on the road to the recovery of our economy which suffered a worst slump after the Philippines went into a quarantine for almost a year now.

The availability of the vaccine, Villar said, will have a positive impact on our lives, as we can slowly go back go our jobs, promote livelihood opportunities, open up our industries and the economy and navigate a new "normal life."

"The vaccine connotes hope and a much better future for Filipinos," she added.