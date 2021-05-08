Press Release

May 8, 2021 Dispatch from Crame No. 1,066:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on DOH Drafting Guidelines on Mixed-Use Vaccinations Permitting mixed-use vaccinations to address supply bottlenecks can be debated. Doing it because one's boss threw another public tantrum after being rightfully chastised for taking an unauthorized vaccine, however, is beyond idiotic. It seems that the DOH is now crafting guidelines for mixed-use vaccinations. Meaning to say that it may be possible in the future for a person to be inoculated with different brands of the COVID-19 vaccine for their 1st and 2nd doses. Was this based on empirical evidence? Or supply considerations? Absolutely not. Vaccine mixing trials are underway in several countries but no data has been published on its safety and efficacy. But the DOH, under the Duterte administration, has never been one to put science first. Credit them for their consistency. By that I mean consistently caving in to the whims and demands of the once-a-week President. They need to be reminded that their mandate is to promote and safeguard public health and not protect Duterte's "feelings". If Duterte wishes to withdraw the Sinopharm vaccine and experiment with a different 2nd dose, then by all means let him. Why is there a need to impose this as a national policy? Wala namang problema sa siyensa at pananaliksik. Ngunit kung pag-eeksperimentuhan ang taumbayan para lamang ma-justify ang pag gamit ni Duterte ng smuggled na bakuna, ibang usapan na 'yan. (Access the handwritten version, here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatch_1066)