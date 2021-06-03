Press Release

June 3, 2021 Gatchalian sets Senate probe on electricity supply shortage in Luzon Senator Win Gatchalian moved for the conduct of inquiry in the Senate on the recent spate of rotational brownouts in Luzon in the hope of providing a long-term solution to electricity supply shortages especially during the summer season. "This is a critical situation and I would like to request the Department of Energy to get all hands on deck especially in the next coming days because from the forecast that I am seeing, there will be problem of load dropping in the next eight days," the Senate Energy Committee Chairperson said during Wednesday's plenary session. Gatchalian said that 339,000 households from 90 barangays in 16 LGUs lost their electricity on June 1, attesting that there were even two vaccination centers in Valenzuela that experienced power interruption. In filing Senate Resolution No. 740, Gatchalian underscored the role of the DOE in ensuring the quality, reliability, security, and affordability of electric power supply in the country. He stressed that it is crucial to hold DOE to account for its failure to address power supply shortages since 2016. "The DOE even gave assurances during the Energy Committee's hearing on April 27 that there is no high risk of supply shortage during the summer season, yet some areas in Luzon experienced rotational brownouts on May 31 and June 1 due to red alerts," Gatchalian lamented. "Furthermore, it is crucial for the DOE to provide long-term solutions to this problem and a specific timeline for these plans, to include the hastening of the build out of new power plants, aggressively utilizing energy efficiency and conservation, and contracting sufficient ancillary reserves. All these things are necessary to protect the public and the economy from losses due to power outages and the resulting high prices of electricity due to limited power supply," the lawmaker added. Considering that the issue has been a recurring problem in the past five years, it's high time that long-term solutions be finally put in place, Gatchalian concluded. # # # Gatchalian iimbestigahan sa Senado ang supply shortage ng kuryente sa Luzon Ikinasa na ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pagsasagawa ng imbestigasyon sa Senado sa nangyaring rotational brownouts sa Luzon nito lamang Martes upang mabigyan ng pangmahabaang solusyon ang kakulangan sa suplay ng kuryente lalo na tuwing summer season. "Napakakritikal ng sitwasyon sa ngayon kaya hinihiling ko sa Department of Energy na gawin ang lahat ng makakaya lalo na sa mga susunod na araw dahil base sa pagtatayang nakikita ko, mayroon pang mga kakulangan sa supply na nakaambang sa darating na walong araw," sabi ng Senate Energy Committee Chairperson sa plenaryo noong Miyerkules. Napag-alaman din ni Gatchalian na umabot sa 339,000 na kabahayan sa 90 na MGA barangay na nasa 16 na LGUs ang naapektuhan ng power interruption noong Hunyo 1 at damay dito ang dalawang vaccination centers sa Valenzuela City. Sa kanyang inihaing Senate Resolution No. 740, iginiit ni Gatchalian ang tungkulin ng DOE na siguruhin ang pagkakaroon ng sapat, dekalidad, maaasahan, at abot-kayang presyo ng suplay ng kuryente sa bansa. Aniya, dapat na panagutin ang DOE sa mga pagkukulang nito na matugunan ang mga problemang may kinalaman sa kuryente mula pa noong 2016. "Sa isinanagawa ngang pagdinig ng Senate Energy Committee noong Abril 27, siniguro ng DOE na walang high risk sa kakulangan ng suplay ngayong summer season ngunit hindi nangyari iyon dahil naranasan ng iba't ibang lugar sa Luzon ang rotational brownouts mula Mayo 31 hanggang Hunyo 1 matapos magkaroon ng red alerts," ani Gatchalian. "Kaya mahalaga na magkaroon ang DOE ng mga long-term na solusyon sa problemang ito pati na ang pagkakaroon ng timeline sa mga plano, kasiguruhan na mapabilis ang pagtatayo ng mga bagong planta, maipatupad ang mga programang may kinalaman sa energy efficiency at conservation at isulong ang pagkontrata ng sapat na ancillary reserves. Ang lahat ng ito'y kailangan upang maprotektahan ang publiko at ang ekonomiya ng bansa mula sa mga pagkalugi dala ng mga power outages at pagsipa ng presyo ng kuryente dahil sa limitadong suplay," paliwanag pa ng mambabatas. Dahil paulit-ulit na nararanasan ang problemang ito sa nakalipas na limang taon, panahon na upang magkaroon ng malinaw at long-term solution sa mga ganitong usapin, pagtatapos ni Gatchalian. # # #