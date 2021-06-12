Press Release

June 12, 2021 On Independence Day, De Lima tells public to defend sovereignty, end Duterte's tyranny Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima has urged the Filipino public to continue defending the country's sovereignty and fighting for freedom by rejecting leaders who promote violence and killings and tolerate subservience to China. In her message for the national commemoration of the 123rd Philippine Independence Day today (June 12), De Lima said the public should never allow another Duterte or any of his ilk to set foot in Malacañang again to put an end to another six years of killing the poor, persecuting the innocent, and unabashed subservience to China's plundering. "Nagpupugay ako sa lahat ng patuloy na naninindigan para sa kalayaan ng sambayanan mula sa isang rehimeng mapaniil. Hindi man ako personal na kasama sa inyong pagtitipon, ramdam ko ang diwang mapanlaban na nag-aalab sa inyong mga puso ngayon," she said. "So yes, Mr. President, in honor of our heroes and all those who sacrificed their lives so we may be free from your tyranny, we are taking back what is rightfully ours by ensuring that no Duterte or any of your ilk will ever set foot in Malacañang again," she added. De Lima further said: "No more Duterte, or his anointed successor, in Malacañang. Wawakasan na ng sambayanan ang rehimeng kumikitil sa mamamayan sa sakit, gutom, at dahas. Wawakasan na ang paggamit sa batas upang gipitin ang mga kritiko at tagapagtanggol ng karapatang pantao. Wawakasan na ang pandarambong sa kaban ng bayan. Wawakasan na ang pagkatuta sa Tsina." In her message, De Lima recalled how Duterte, in his first Independence Day message as President, called on Filipinos to preserve the country's sovereignty in honor of the country's heroes, yet he has since kowtowed to China. "Now, he talks about a win-win cooperation with China for greater peace, progress, and prosperity. Yan ang basura, hindi ang ating makasaysayang panalo sa arbitration case laban sa China ukol sa West Philippine Sea," she said. De Lima added that Duterte's legacy would be "a nation of orphans and a generation of beggars living on crumbs from China's banquet" so the people should not put another Duterte into power again. "Ito rin ang magiging madilim na kinabukasan ng ating mga anak kung magpapatuloy ang kanyang paghahari-harian sa ating bayan," she said. De Lima maintained that anyone who aspires to resolve the issues hounding the country, such as addressing the pandemic effectively, reviving the country's economy, and defending Philippine territory from Chinese incursions, is most welcome, as long as they are not running under what she called the "bloodied Davao group banner." "Basta may malinis na hangarin na bigyang lunas ang mga problema ng ating bayan ay malugod nating tatanggapin, huwag lang ang mga tagapagtaguyod ng mamamatay-taong rehimen," said she.