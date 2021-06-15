Press Release

June 15, 2021 More sectors to eventually reopen once more Filipinos get fully vaccinated, says Bong Go as he reminds Filipinos that vaccination is key towards returning to normalcy Senator Christopher "Bong" Go repeated his appeal to Filipinos to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as the government continues to expand the national vaccine program and more doses of vaccines arrive in the country. "Do not waste the opportunity na mabakunahan po kayo. Nandiyan na po ang bakuna... magpabakuna na kayo. Sa economic frontliners, essential workers, pumunta na po kayo, magpalista na po kayo. Magpabakuna na kayo," said Go during the launch of the 119th Malasakit Center at the National Children's Hospital in Quezon City on Monday, June 14. Go emphasized to Filipinos not to fear the vaccines but fear the deadly virus instead. "Uulitin ko, 'wag kayong matakot sa bakuna. Matakot kayo sa COVID-19. Ang COVID-19 po ang kaaway natin. Ang COVID-19 po ang nakamamatay. Ang bakuna po ang ating kakampi. Ang bakuna po ang susi o solusyon para unti-unti na tayong makabalik sa ating normal na pamumuhay," he added. Citing the situation in some countries such as the United States where basketball games can now take place with a live audience for fully vaccinated individuals, Go persuaded Filipinos to get vaccinated so the Philippines can speedily achieve its community protection target. With more Filipinos getting fully vaccinated, Go said this can further boost safety and confidence in communities to eventually consider opening some public events in accordance with prescribed health protocols. "Sa mga basketball fans, alam ko pong nanonood kayo ng NBA (National Basketball Association). Kita n'yo sila nakakapanood na sila. Mga naka-second dose na po, nandun na sila sa audience. Tayo dito, 'di pa tayo nakapag-umpisa ng PBA (Philippine Basketball Association) season natin dahil medyo huli tayo. Pero ang pagiging huli natin makakadagdag sa pag-aaral paano natin bubuksan unti unti," said Go. "Sila po, maraming bakuna. Sobra-sobra ang bakuna. Tayo po, limitado ang ating bakuna kaya 'wag natin sayangin ang bakuna, kapag may dumating paturok agad," he added. In the meantime, Go said that the Department of Health is monitoring sports teams who are training in their respective bubbles. "Halimbawa po ngayon, 'yung PBA nagpapapraktis sila, binabantayan sila ng DOH dahil dapat silang sumunod muna sa restriction," said Go. "Ngayon, ang nasa Clark, nandiyan na ang FIBA (International Basketball Federation) qualifiers. Maglalaro ang Philippines versus (South) Korea. Kita n'yo, nakakatuwa unti-unti na pero naka-bubble pa rin sila. Bawal silang lumabas. Bawal silang maki-halubilo kahit saan, kahit bakunado na sila," he added. Go also shared some of the possible incentives to be given to fully vaccinated individuals as more Filipinos get their vaccines. "Hindi lang po sa mga senior citizen kundi pati na sa lahat ng kababayan kong Pilipino. Ibig sabihin, dito 'pag bakunado na kayo, naka-second dose na kayo ay maaaring makalabas kayo, maaring lumuwag ang restriction para sa inyo," said Go. "Ang mensahe po dito, magpabakuna po kayo para makalabas kayo," he urged. Go, then, expressed optimism that there is "light at the end of the tunnel" as the government hopes to reach the 70 million target for herd immunity by the end of 2021. "Ako naman po, there is light at the end of the tunnel. Dati po takot na takot po ako, dati po worried na worried po ako, ngayon nakakakita na ako ng pag-asa dahil dito sa bakunang dumarating. Baka unti-unti na tayong makabalik sa normal na pamumuhay," said Go. "Pero 'di ganun kabilis at 'wag kayong maging kumpiyansa. Kailangan muna ma-achieve natin ang herd immunity bago tayo makabalik sa normal na pamumuhay. Ibig sabihin, herd immunity hindi na kakalat ang sakit na COVID-19 at wala na pong magkakahawahan pa. 'Yun po ang ating target. "Kita n'yo, ang ating senior citizens, bakunado sila makakalabas na sila. 'Yun po ang mensahe. Magpabakuna po kayo para makalabas kayo," he ended.