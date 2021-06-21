Press Release

June 21, 2021 IMEE: GLOBAL SYRINGE SHORTAGE A CHALLENGE TO NAT'L VAX PLAN Senator Imee Marcos has called on the government to get ahead of a global syringe shortage, as purchases and donations of Covid-19 vaccines for the country increase by the millions in coming months. "The purchase of 40 million doses from Pfizer is good news but will there be enough low dead space (LDS) syringes which are now in short supply in the United States itself? Let's hope our own supply does not stop our vaccination program in its tracks," Marcos said. Marcos, who chairs the Senate committee on economic affairs, pointed out that more than three-fourths of syringes produced by the largest manufacturer in the Philippines is exported to North America. "We need to secure our domestic supply through imports. The expense involved has challenged the DOH (Department of Health) since the beginning of the year," Marcos added. Marcos explained that the use of LDS syringes can increase the 40 million Pfizer doses to about 48 million, citing that the special syringes can minimize the accumulation of vaccine in the space between the syringe plunger and the top of the needle, thus are able to extract a sixth dose from a vial marked for five. Mainly a niche product for specific diseases before the Covid-19 pandemic struck, LDS syringes came into high demand as vaccine production grew to catch up with the rising cases of infection. Syringe manufacturers are still in the process of ramping up production, following warnings last year that a shortage will stall the race toward herd immunity as the Covid-19 virus mutates, creates more dreaded variants, and causes new waves of infection. "Ideally, advance orders for low dead space syringes, a sustained momentum in ramping up vaccination and a more aggressive information campaign to minimize vaccine hesitancy will allow us to achieve herd immunity this year," Marcos said. _______________________________________ (Tagalog version) IMEE: KAKAPUSAN SA SYRINGE SA BUONG MUNDO HAMON SA PAMBANSANG PAGBABAKUNA Nananawagan si Senador Imee Marcos sa pamahalaan na hanapan ng remedyo ang kakapusan sa syringe sa buong mundo, sa harap ng inaasahang pagdating ng milyon-milyong Covid-19 vaccine sa bansa sa mga darating na buwan. "Magandang balita ang pagbili ng 40 milyong doses mula sa Pfizer pero mayroon bang sapat na low dead space (LDS) syringe na kinakapos na ngayon sa United States mismo? Sana ang ating supply ay hindi makapagpapahinto sa ating vaccination program," ani Marcos. Tinukoy ni Marcos, chairman ng Senate committee on economic affairs, na mahigit sa 75% ng mga syringe na ginagawa ng pinakamalaking manufacturer sa Pilipinas ay ini-export sa North America. "Ang ating domestic supply ay umaasa sa importasyon. Ang gastos para dito ay hamon na sa Department of Health (DOH) mula pa noong unang bahagi ng taon," dagdag pa ni Marcos. Paliwanag ni Marcos, ang paggamit ng mga LDS syringe ay kayang gawin ang 40 million Pfizer doses sa 48 million, dahil nababawasan ang espasyo o puwang sa pagitan ng syringe plunger at dulo ng karayom, at nababawasan din ang aksaya ang bakuna. Dahil dito, nakakahigop ang LDS syringe ng pang-anim na dose mula sa vial na pang-limahan lang. Pati sa Moderna vaccine nakakahigop ito ng isa pang dose sa vial na pang-sampuan, dagdag ni Marcos. Bago pa sumiklab ang Covid-19 pandemic, ang LDS syringe ay ginagamit lamang sa mga partikular na sakit kaya limitado lang ang paggawa nito kumpara sa tradisyonal na siringhilya. Dinaragdagan ngayon ng mga manufacturer ng syringe ang kanilang produksyon dahil sa banta na ang kakapusan nito ay magpapabagal sa pagkamit ng herd immunity kung dadami ang mga Covid-19 variants na magiging sanhi ng bagong mga "wave" ng impeksyon. "Dapa i-abanse na ang mga order para sa mga low dead space syringes, panatilihin ang pagbakuna sa mas maraming tao, at isulong pa ang mas agresibong information campaign para makamit natin ang tinatawag na herd immunity ngayong taon," sinabi ni Marcos.