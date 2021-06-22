Press Release

June 22, 2021 'STOP WAGING WAR ON OUR CHILDREN'

Hontiveros seeks investigation into killing of teens in police ops Senator Risa Hontiveros is seeking a senate investigation into the death of children and teens during police operations. Proposed Senate Resolution No. 776 is a response to the death of 16-year old Johndy Maglinte and his companion Antonio Dalit in an alleged shootout in Binan, Laguna. Hontiveros said that the death of yet another minor during the war on drugs has created a 'grim pattern' that needs to be broken. "Is this a war on our children? These deaths are more than just 'operational lapses'. This is a total and disgusting disregard for the life of children. This is not the first time a minor was killed because of sloppy police operations. This pattern of unimaginable state cruelty must stop immediately," the senator said. According to the family of the teen, Maglinte was handcuffed and lying face down when he was shot by police officers. The Provincial Philippine National Police for its part claims that Maglinte and Dalit resisted arrest and exchanged gunfire with officers while they were serving warrants. "Dapat, walang batang namamatay sa kamay ng mga pulis. Kung sino pa yung inaakala nating maglilingkod at mag-aalaga sa ating mga mamamayan, sila pala yata ang walang awa at puso para sa ating mga anak. Bilang nanay ng apat na anak at biyuda ng isang pulis, I will strongly pursue this investigation at the Senate. It is high time we change the way our police behave during anti-illegal drugs operations," she said. Hontiveros, who chairs the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, cited data from a study conducted by the World Organisation against Torture that at least 122 children-- including a one-year-old-- have been killed during anti-drug operations and vigilante-style killings after 2016. The senator also recognized the swift action of Chief PNP Guillermo Eleazar for initiating a probe of the killing in Laguna and putting the police officers involved under restrictive custody of Calabarzon police. "This is the kind of response we need to start real cultural change inside the PNP. I believe Eleazar is up to the challenge of transforming existing police protocols to reduce misconduct among their ranks. As an institution, it should be unacceptable that minors are dying by the hands of police," she said. "We need to put an end to these needless deaths. Naninindigan akong kailanman ay hindi katumbas ng buhay ng mga bata ang mga pangakong napako ng administrasyong ito. The golden rule should be: Never our kids. That is not up for debate," she said. ##### Hontiveros, pinaiimbestigahan ang pagpatay sa mga kabataan sa police ops Pinaiimbestigahan ni Senator Risa Hontiveros ang pagkamatay ng mga kabataan sa police operations. Ang Proposed Senate Resolution No. 776 ay tugon sa pagkamatay ng 16-taong gulang na si Johndy Maglinte at kanyang kasama na si Antonio Dalit sa umano'y shootout sa Binan, Laguna. Sinabi ni Hontiveros na ang pagkamatay ng isa pang menor de edad sa war on drugs laban ay lumikha ng isang 'grim pattern' na kailangan nang wakasan. "Is this a war on our children? Ang mga pagkamatay na ito ay hindi lang 'operational lapses'. Ito ay karima-rimarim na pagwawalang-bahala sa buhay ng mga bata. Hindi ito ang unang pagkakataon na pinatay ang isang menor de edad dahil sa palpak na operasyon ng pulisya. This pattern of unimaginable state cruelty must stop immediately," sinabi ng senador. Ayon sa pamilya ni Maglinte, nakaposas at nakadapa ang binatilyo nang barilin ng mga opisyal ng pulisya. Ayon naman sa Philippine National Police (PNP), nanlaban umano sina Maglinte at Dalit sa pag-aresto at nakipagpalitan pa ng putok sa mga opisyal habang inihahain ang warrant. "Dapat, walang batang namamatay sa kamay ng mga pulis. Kung sino pa yung inaakala nating maglilingkod at mag-aalaga sa ating mga mamamayan, sila pala yata ang walang awa at puso para sa ating mga anak. Bilang nanay ng apat na anak at biyuda ng isang pulis, I will strongly pursue this investigation at the Senate. It is high time we change the way our police behave during anti-illegal drugs operations," ani Hontiveros. Si Hontiveros, na siya ring Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, ay nagsabing hindi bababa sa 122 mga bata - kasama ang isang taong gulang - ang napatay sa anti-drug operations at vigilante-style killings mula 2016. Ito ay mula sa datos ng pag-aaral na isinagawa ng World Organization against Torture. Kinilala din ng senadora ang mabilis na aksyon ni Chief PNP Guillermo Eleazar na pinaiimbestigahan na ang insidente at pagsasailalim sa restrictive custody ng CALABARZON police ang mga sangkot na pulis. "Ito ang uri ng response na kailangan natin para simulan ang tunay na pagbabago sa kultura sa loob ng PNP. Naniniwala akong tumutugon siya sa hamon na baguhin ang umiiral na protokol ng pulisya para mabawasan ang ganitong mga misconduct. Bilang isang institusyon, hindi katanggap-tanggap na ang mga menor de edad ay namamatay sa mga kamay ng pulisya," aniya. "We need to put an end to these needless deaths. Naninindigan akong kailanman ay hindi katumbas ng buhay ng mga bata ang mga pangakong napako ng administrasyong ito. The golden rule should be: Never our kids. That is not up for debate," pagtatapos ni Hontiveros. #####