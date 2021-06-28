Press Release

June 28, 2021 'IN HONOR OF PNOY'

Hontiveros files resolution declaring July 12 as National West Philippine Sea Victory Day Senator Risa Hontiveros on Monday filed a resolution declaring July 12 as National West Philippine Sea Victory Day, in commemoration of the Philippines' 2016 triumph at the Hague, and in honor of the efforts of former President Benigno Simeon Aquino III's administration in securing this landmark legal victory. "PNoy is the father of our 2016 victory at The Hague. If not for his unwavering commitment to put the Philippines first, we would not have been awarded a landmark legal decision in international law, which established our credibility in the global arena. Nang dahil sa tagumpay natin sa The Hague, buo ang loob ng international community na kumampi sa Pilipinas sa bawat pagmamalabis ng Tsina," Hontiveros said upon filing Proposed Senate Resolution No. 762. The resolution states that after Chinese vessels began excluding Filipino fisherfolk from their traditional fishing grounds in Panatag Shoal and other parts of the WPS, it was President Benigno Simeon Aquino III who led the Philippine government in initiating arbitration proceedings against the People's Republic of China before the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague, Netherlands, to uphold the country's sovereign rights in the WPS. "PNoy was a true patriot. Even when the Philippines was going against the Goliath that is China, he pursued the case merely on the principle that it was the right thing to do. He would often say 'the Filipino is worth fighting for,' and this particular fight is undisputed proof that he kept his word," Hontiveros said. Hontiveros added that having a day to remember and celebrate this win is also a way to counter mis- and disinformation that deliberately diminishes our 2016 victory. "Marami ang nagmamaliit sa tagumpay na ito. Marami rin ang mga fake news na nakikita natin na kesyo si PNoy daw ang dahilan kung bakit nawala sa atin ang ating mga teritoryo. Let's stop all these lies once and for all through correctly remembering his leadership," Hontiveros said. PSR No. 762 also details that the WPS may contain up to 55.1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and 5.4 billion barrels of oil. Hontiveros said this is "an abundant source of energy with the potential to secure the energy security and independence of the Philippines for at least the next generation of Filipinos." The WPS is also a traditional fishing ground of Filipino fisherfolk, with an annual fish yield of 5 million tons sustaining the economies of coastal communities on the western coasts of Luzon and Palawan. "Napakayaman ng WPS pero hindi ito common knowledge para sa napakaraming kababayan natin. Celebrating a National WPS Day will enable Filipinos to understand and know more about the importance of fighting for the WPS. Kung taon-taon nating mapaparangalan ang kahalagahan ng WPS, mas maisasapuso din natin ang ating karapatan sa ating sariling karagatan," Hontiveros said. "Considering the unresolved territorial dispute between the Philippines and China, which continues to prevent and harass Filipino fisherfolk from exercising their traditional fishing rights in the area, it is essential that the spirit of the country's landmark legal victory in the Hague be kept alive in the hearts of our people through a special day of remembrance. Ito din ay para hindi natin malimutang magbigay pugay kay PNoy, na siyang naging daan para tunay na tumindig sa Tsina. Sana sa pamamagitan ng pag-alala sa pamumuno ni PNoy, ang inumpisahan niyang laban ay maipagpapatuloy ng mga henerasyong susunod pa," Hontiveros concluded. ##### Hontiveros, naghain ng resolusyon para ideklara ang Hulyo 12 bilang National West Philippine Sea Victory Day Naghain si Senator Risa Hontiveros ng isang resolusyon na magdedeklara sa Hulyo 12 bilang National West Philippine Sea Victory Day, bilang paggunita sa tagumpay ng Pilipinas sa The Hague noong 2016 at bilang pagbibigay-pugay sa pagsisikap ng administrasyon ni Pangulong Benigno Simeon Aquino III na matiyak ang landmark legal victory na ito. "Si PNoy ang ama ng ating tagumpay sa The Hague noong 2016. Dahil sa kanyang hindi matitinag na pangako na unahin ang Pilipinas, hindi natin makakamit ang isang landmark legal decision sa international law, na nagpatatag ng ating kredibilidad sa buong mundo. Nang dahil sa tagumpay natin sa The Hague, buo ang loob ng international community na kumampi sa Pilipinas sa bawat pagmamalabis ng Tsina," sabi ni Hontiveros nang hinain niya ang Proposed Senate Resolution No. 762. Nakasaad sa resolusyon na si Pangulong Benigno Simeon Aquino III ang namuno sa gobyerno ng Pilipinas sa paghahain ng arbitration case laban sa People's Republic of China sa Permanent Court of Arbitration sa Hague, Netherlands, upang maitaguyod ang ating soberanya sa WPS. Ito ay matapos i-exclude ng mga barkong Tsino ang mga mangingisdang Pilipino mula sa kanilang lugar-pangisdaan sa Panatag Shoal at iba pang bahagi ng WPS. "Si PNoy ay isang tunay na makabayan. Kahit na ang kalaban ng Pilipinas ay isang Goliath tulad ng Tsina, tinuloy niya ang kaso dahil ito ang tamang gawin. Madalas niyang sinasabi na 'The Filipino is worth fighting for,' at ang partikular na laban na ito ay patunay na tinupad niya ang kanyang salita," sabi ni Hontiveros. Idinagdag ni Hontiveros na ang pagkakaroon ng isang araw upang alalahanin at ipagdiwang ang tagumpay na ito ay isang paraan din upang mapaglabanan ang maling impormasyon na sadyang minamaliit ang ating tagumpay noong 2016. "Marami ang nangmamaliit sa tagumpay na ito. Marami rin ang mga fake news na nakikita natin na si PNoy daw ang dahilan kung bakit nawala sa atin ang ating teritoryo. Let's stop all these lies once and for all through correctly remembering his leadership," sabi ni Hontiveros. Idinetalye rin ng PSR No. 762 na ang WPS ay maaaring maglaman ng hanggang sa 55.1 trilyong cubic feet ng natural gas at 5.4 bilyong bariles ng langis. Sinabi ni Hontiveros na ito ay "abundant source of energy with the potential to secure the energy security and independence of the Philippines for at least the next generation of Filipinos." Ang WPS ay isa ring tradisyonal na lugar ng pangingisda ng mga mangingisdang Pilipino, kung saan nasa 5 milyong toneladang isda ang naani kada taon. Ito ang nagtataguyod ng ekonomiya ng mga pamayanan sa kanlurang baybayin ng Luzon at Palawan. "Napakayaman ng WPS pero hindi ito alam ng marami sa atin. Ang pagdiriwang ng isang Pambansang Araw ng WPS ay magbibigay-daan na higit pang maunawaan at malaman ng mga Pilipino ang kahalagahan ng pakikipaglaban para sa WPS. Kung taon-taon nating mapaparangalan ang kahalagahan ng WPS, mas maisasapuso natin ang karapatan natin sa ating sariling karagatan, " sabi ni Hontiveros. "Considering the unresolved territorial dispute between the Philippines and China, which continues to prevent and harass Filipino fisherfolk from exercising their traditional fishing rights in the area, it is essential that the spirit of the country's landmark legal victory in the Hague be kept alive in the hearts of our people through a special day of remembrance. Ito rin ay patuloy na pagbibigay-pugay kay PNoy, na naging daan para sa tunay na pagtindig laban sa Tsina. Sana sa pamamagitan ng pag-alala sa pamumuno ni PNoy, ang inumpisahan niyang laban ay maipagpapatuloy ng mga susunod pang henerasyon," pagtatapos ni Hontiveros. Please see attached Proposed Senate Resolution No. 762