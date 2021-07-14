Press Release

July 14, 2021 Gatchalian: LPG safety bill breezes through bicam panel After 18 years and seven Congresses, the bill seeking to regulate the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) industry to ensure consumer welfare against illegally refilled and poor quality cylinders will finally be enacted into law. The bicameral conference committee on Tuesday, July 13, approved the proposed LPG Industry Regulation Act, which will set the best conduct and practices for all domestic industry players and institutionalize the cylinder exchange and swapping program to allow consumers to purchase any LPG cylinder brand of their choice. "With one unified LPG bill that will ultimately govern the entire LPG industry, we can now fill in the regulatory gaps that are being experienced by our industry players and strengthen the various regulations issued by the government. Most important of all, it will provide safety standards for the protection of the consumers by eliminating unsafe cylinders from circulation," the Senate Energy Committee Chairperson said. Deliberations on the final form of the bill went smoothly as the Senate opted to adopt the House of Representatives' proposed provisions on penalties and the latter agreeing to the covered prohibited acts laid down by the upper chamber. The reconciled version of the Senate Bill No. 1955, in which Gatchalian is the principal author, and House Bill No. 9323 likewise sets the standards for and responsibilities of LPG industry participants - importers, bulk suppliers, bulk distributors, haulers, refillers, trademark owners, marketers, dealers, and retail outlets - in complying with the stringent safety protocols. Widely used for a variety of purposes such as heating, lighting, cooking on a daily basis for four in 10 Filipino households and even fuel for motor vehicles, Gatchalian underscored the need for a comprehensive regulatory framework to govern the industry. "Considering the importance of LPG as a household energy source and keeping in mind its hazardous quality if left improperly regulated, it is certainly high time for this bill to finally become a law," Gatchalian said. "Matutuldukan na rin ang mga maling gawain ng ilang negosyante tulad ng pandaraya sa timbang at importasyon ng mga second-hand cylinders o containers kapag tuluyan na itong naisabatas," he added. # # # Gatchalian: Panukalang LPG safety law lusot na sa bicam Matapos ang 18 taon at pitong Kongreso, magiging isa nang ganap na batas ang panukalang regulasyon para sa industriya ng liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) na magsisiguro sa kapakanan at interes ng mga konsyumer laban sa mga iligal na paraan ng pag-refill at mga mababang kalidad at depektibong tangke. Inaprubahan na ng bicameral conference committee noong Martes, July 13, ang panukalang LPG Industry Regulation Act na magtatakda ng alituntunin at pamantayan na dapat sundin ng mga domestic industry players, pati na rin ang pagtatatag ng cylinder exchange and swapping program na magpapahintulot sa mga konsyumer na makabili ng LPG kahit na iba ang brand ng dalang tangke. "Ngayong may napagkaisahang LPG bill na tayo para pamahalaan ang buong LPG industry, mapupunan na nito ang mga regulatory gaps na naging balakid sa mga industry players at mapapalakas pa ang iba't ibang mga regulasyong ipinatutupad ng gobyerno. Higit sa lahat, ito'y magtatalaga ng safety standards na unti-unting mag-aalis sa merkado ng mga depektibong tangke para lalo pang mabigyan ng proteksyon ang mga konsyumer," sabi ng Senate Energy Committee Chairperson. Naging maayos ang deliberasyon ng komite para sa pinal na bersyon ng bill matapos na magdesisyon ang Senate panel na sang-ayunan ang mga panukalang mula sa ilalim ng bersyon ng House of Representatives. Sinuportahan naman ng mababang kapulungan ang mga panukalang probisyon ng Senado hinggil sa kung ano ang dapat ipagbawal sa batas. Sa napagkayariang pinag-isang bersyon ng Senate Bill No. 1955, kung saang punong may-akda sa senado at ng House Bill No. 9323 si Gatchalian, magtatalaga ng pamantayan at kaukulang responsibilidad sa industry players, tulad ng importers, bulk suppliers, bulk distributors, haulers, refillers, trademark owners, marketers, dealers, pati na ang mga retail outlets, na sumunod sa pinahigpit na safety protocols. Pinagdiinan ni Gatchalian ang kahalagahan ng pagkakaroon ng komprehensibong regulatory framework para mapamahalaan ang industriya ng LPG na malawak ang sakop. Ang LPG ay isang pangunahing pangangailangan ng apat sa 10 pamilyang Pilipino at ito'y karaniwang ginagamit sa pang-araw-araw na pagluluto. Ginagamit na rin ito para mapatakbo ang mga sasakyan, pagpapailaw at iba pa. "Dahil karaniwang energy source ng sambahayan ang LPG, marapat lamang na mapangasiwaan natin ang kaakibat na panganib na dulot ng paggamit dito. Napapanahon na ang pagkakaroon ng mga regulasyon at pagsasabatas nito," sabi ni Gatchalian. "Matutuldukan na rin ang mga maling gawain ng ilang negosyante tulad ng pandaraya sa timbang at importasyon ng mga second-hand cylinders o containers kapag tuluyan na itong naisabatas," dagdag pa ng senador. # # #