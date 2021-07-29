Press Release

July 29, 2021 Gatchalian: National Academy of Sports to produce future Olympic gold medalists First but definitely not the last. Senator Win Gatchalian expressed optimism that the National Academy of Sports (NAS) will produce athletes who will follow in the footsteps of weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, the first Olympic gold medalist for the Philippines. The NAS was established following the signing into law of Republic Act 11470 last year. Gatchalian pointed out that while Filipino athletes need broader government support, the establishment of NAS is a major leap forward in institutionalizing government support for the next generation of Filipino athletes. The law provides that the NAS will implement a quality and enhanced secondary education program, integrated with a special curriculum on sports, which takes into consideration the education and special training needs of the student-athletes. The holistic and quality education that NAS shall provide its athletes will enable them to excel in their respective sports or pursue their chosen profession or career. It shall offer full scholarships to natural-born Filipino citizens with considerable potential in sports. Gatchalian, who sponsored and co-authored the law, also pointed out that while face-to-face classes remain restricted, access to world-class facilities awaits the NAS scholars. The main campus of NAS will be at the New Clark City Sports Complex in Capas, Tarlac. The law also provides for the establishment of nationally-funded regional high schools for sports to boost the development of young athletes in other parts of the country. Shortlisted applicants of the NAS Annual Search for Competent, Exceptional, Notable and Talented Student-Athlete Scholars (NASCENT SAS) will be announced on August 18. The signing of scholarship agreement and enrollment is on August 30. "Through this sports academy, we will provide student-athlete scholars the support they deserve in the early stages of their journey so they can eventually bring pride and honor to our country and make history just like Hidilyn Diaz," said Gatchalian, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture. # # # National Academy of Sports nakikitang gagawa ng susunod pang mga kampeon - Gatchalian Mataas ang kumpiyansa ni Senador Win Gatchalian na pagmumulan ang National Academy of Sports (NAS) ng marami pang mga atletang susunod sa mga yapak ni Hidilyn Diaz, ang unang Pilipinong nakasungkit ng ginto sa Olympics. Naitatag ang NAS matapos maisabatas ang Republic Act No. 11470 noong nakaraang taon. Bagama't aminado si Gatchalian na kinakailangan ng mga atleta sa bansa ang mas malawak pang suporta, kinikilala niya rin ang papel ng NAS upang magkaroon ng tinatawag na institutionalized government support para sa susunod na henerasyon ng mga atletang Pilipino. Sa ilalim ng naturang batas, magbibigay ang NAS ng dekalidad na edukasyon sa high school, kung saan nakapaloob ang curriculum na natatangi para sa sports. Binibigyang konsiderasyon ng naturang curriculum ang pangangailangan ng mga student-athletes pagdating sa kanilang edukasyon at pagsasanay. Ang dekalidad na edukasyon na matatanggap ng mga mag-aaral ng NAS ay magiging daan upang magtagumpay sila sa kanilang sports o sa mapipili nilang propesyon o karera. Full scholarships ang ipagkakaloob ng NAS sa mga natural-born Filipino citizens na may natatanging potensyal para sa sports. Bagama't hindi pa rin pinapahintulutan ang pagsasagawa ng face-to-face classes dahil sa pandemya, binigyang diin ni Gatchalian na makakagamit ang mga NAS scholars ng mga dekalidad na pasilidad para sa kanilang training. Ang main campus ng NAS ay matatagpuan sa New Clark City Sports Complex sa Capas, Tarlac. Samantala, isinusulong naman ng batas ang pagpapatayo ng mga regional high school para sa sports na popondahan ng pambansang pamahalaan, bagay na makatutulong sa mga batang atleta na mula sa iba't ibang bahagi ng bansa. Ang mga shortlisted applicants ng NAS Annual Search for Competent, Exceptional, Notable and Talented Student-Athlete Scholars (NASCENT SAS) ay iaanunsyo sa Agosto 18. Ang paglagda naman sa scholarship agreement at enrollment ay nakatakda sa Agosto 30. "Sa pamamagitan ng sports academy na ito, pagkakalooban natin ang mga student-athlete scholars ng kinakailangan nilang suporta sa mga unang bahagi palang ng kanilang pakikipagsapalaran upang makapagbigay ng karangalan sa ating bansa, at makagawa ng kasaysayan tulad ni Hidilyn Diaz," ani Gatchalian na Chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture. # # #