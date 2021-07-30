Poe on ECQ, vaccination:

As we protect our people from the virus, we must shield them from hunger, too.

The lockdown should come with timely and adequate cash aid and other available assistance to see them through the two-week period.

The government should not give them reason to leave their homes and face the perils of the more transmissible Delta variant.

As a necessary measure to give our vaccination effort a big push, we hope our people will take advantage of this chance to get vaccinated.

We count on our frontliners to find ways to bring the doses and the appropriate assistance closest to communities to ease the challenges of getting vaccinated.