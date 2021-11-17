Press Release

November 17, 2021 Bong Go calls for unity among Duterte supporters; assures pandemic response won't be derailed by politics Senator and presidential aspirant Christopher "Bong" Go called for unity especially among supporters and allies of President Rodrigo Duterte to help the country in overcoming the pandemic. He emphasized that despite political differences leading to the 2022 elections, the priority now is the welfare of Filipinos during these trying times. "Ako po'y nananawagan sa mga supporters ko, supporters ni Pangulong Duterte na tayo po'y magkaisa nalang po. Magkaisa tayo, alang-alang nalang po sa ating mga kababayan," he said in an interview after he attended the launch of the Malasakit Center at the San Lorenzo Ruiz General Hospital in Malabon City on Tuesday, November 16. He also said that despite the political landscape, what is important for him is to be able to serve the people and give Filipinos a fair chance to choose their leaders. "Ako naman po'y at the end of the day pulitika lang po ito. Para sa akin po, mahal ko 'yung tatay. Mahal ko po ang pamilya, may utang na loob ako sa pamilya. Kung magkausap po at magkaisa, lalung lalo na po sa mga supporters natin na gusto din pong tumulong para sa isa't isa. Para nalang po sa kapakanan ng ating mga kababayan, magkaisa na po," urged Go. "Nandidito na po tayo bilang kandidato. At ako naman po ay nagpapakumbaba, kahit kanino po. Parati po 'yan. Alam nila 'yan na ginagawa ko po, kahit kanino po, alang ala nalang po sa mga kababayan natin," he added. Go stressed that despite his candidacy, he will continue to focus on his duties and responsibilities as a public servant and work to assist the country overcome the pandemic. "Nangangailangan po sila ng talagang serbisyo po mula sa atin. Ayaw ko munang pag-usapan 'yung pulitika sana sa pagkakataong ito. Gusto ko munang malampasan muna natin itong krisis na dulot ng COVID-19. Darating po ang pulitika sa February, tapos na po 'yung filing," said Go. Go also indicated that despite President Duterte's candidacy for senator, the government's pandemic response will not be hampered. "Gaya ng sinabi ko, unahin muna natin itong COVID response. Unahin muna nating malampasan itong krisis na dulot ng COVID-19. Mamaya na po 'yung pulitika, baka wala na tayong pulitikang pag-uusapan kung hindi natin malampasan ito. Kaya ako po'y nakikiusap sa mga kapwa ko kandidato, unahin muna natin malampasan itong krisis na ito at darating din tayo sa pulitika," he said. Meanwhile, Go has said that he supports Sara Duterte-Carpio, mayor of Davao City, in her Vice Presidential run in the upcoming 2022 elections. "Personally, kung tatanungin nila ako ng partido ng PDDS (Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan), personally po kung ako ang masusunod, siya (Duterte-Carpio) po ang pinakamalapit sa puso ko na maging ka-tandem po," said Go. "Hindi po nalalayo 'yan. Kaya nga po kung ako ang tatanungin, mas gugustuhin ko, kung ako lang ang pipili, s'yempre pipiliin ko si Mayor Inday Sara," he added. Go, on the other hand, stated that he has not yet discussed the possibilities with Duterte-Carpio, adding that the last time he spoke with her was when he visited Davao City Hall after filing his candidacy for vice president. "Ako mismo, nag-walk-in po ako, pumila po ako mismo sa City Hall. Pumunta po ako sa City Hall ng Davao, hindi po ako nakipag-appointment. Pumunta lang po ako doon, nag walk-in po ako. At humihingi po ako ng kanyang suporta noong tumatakbo pa po ako bilang Vice President," Go recounted. Amid the new developments after Duterte-Carpio chose to run for vice president herself, Go added that her support would be a tremendous help to any candidate. "Malaking bagay po 'yun kung saka-sakaling susuportahan niya po ako. Unang-una po, marami kasing common na supporters at leaders po kami ni Mayor Inday Sara. So hindi po nalalayo 'yan, sana po kung maaari lang po," said Go. "Sa ngayon po officially, wala po akong ka-tandem na vice president. Ako naman po mismo, sasabihin ko talaga sa mga supporters ko, sino ba ang susuportahan ng supporters ko, eh, 'di syempre si Mayor Inday Sara. Anak po 'yun ng boss ko at kung ano 'yung pagmamahal ko sa Tatay, ganoon din po ang pagmamahal ko sa pamilya niya," he added. Go, on November 13, substituted for Grepor Belgica and filed his candidacy as the standard-bearer of the PDDS for the presidency in the May 2022 elections. He was personally accompanied by President Rodrigo Duterte in the Commission on Elections main office in Intramuros, Manila. The presidential candidate states that he is determined to run in order to ensure the continuation of Duterte's policies and vision for the betterment of the Filipino people.