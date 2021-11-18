Press Release

November 18, 2021 Bong Go hails launch of new TESDA Malasakit Training Program, vows greater support for workers and small businesses for full post-pandemic recovery Senator Christopher "Bong" Go extended his warm congratulations to the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority for the successful launch of the Malasakit Training Program in an online ceremony held on Wednesday, November 17. The event marks the first day of training for the first 500 beneficiaries of the program which aims to give displaced and other unemployed workers opportunities to develop new skills, improve job prospects and kick start careers. "Alam niyo, mabigat para sa akin ang salitang 'malasakit', 'yung talagang totoong nagmamalasakit ka sa kapwa mo Pilipino. Kaya masaya ako na ang hangarin ng mga Malasakit Centers program ay in-adopt ng mga ahensya ng gobyerno tulad ng TESDA," said Go. In his message, the lawmaker discussed the importance of the program in light of the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. He praised the initiative and such efforts as the TESDA Malasakit Helpdesks deployed in airports where overseas Filipino workers can register for the agency's programs or lodge their concerns. "Mahalaga ang TESDA Malasakit Program sa pagbibigay ng tulong sa ating mga kababayan, lalo na 'yung mga labis na naapektuhan ng pandemya. Sa tulong ng programang ito, makakatanggap ang mga beneficiaries ng training upang sila ay magkaroon ng bagong skill set at ng kakayahang makapaghanapbuhay," explained Go, before vowing to actively support the initiative to ensure its continued success. "Tutulungan ng programang ito na maipabuti ang kinabukasan ng ating mga mamamayan at ng ating inang bayan. Ito ang klaseng programa na nais kong ipagpatuloy, dagdagan at palakasin pa sa mga susunod na taon," he affirmed. To help in the recovery of the economy, Go called on the government to give business owners and jobseekers the support they need whether in the form of incentives for job creation or employment opportunities. He vowed to back proposals that seek to elevate the agency into a department so it can have the resources it needs in order to achieve its goals. "Tulungan natin ang ating bayan na makabangon dito sa krisis. Kung maaari bigyan natin ng trabaho 'yung ten million poorest families. Gawing ayuda o gawin pong trabaho. Ang importante makabangon ang ating mga kababayan, lalo na 'yung mga mahihirap," encouraged Go. "Kung papalarin, buo ang aking suporta kung kakailanganin gawing departamento ang inyong opisina para mas madaling maipatupad 'yung mga programa ninyo," he reassured. On this note, the senator, who recently announced his intent to run for the presidency in the May 2022 elections, reiterated his commitment to serve as a bridge to President Rodrigo Duterte. He pledged to continue and build on the positive changes initiated by the Duterte Administration in order to provide a solid foundation for the country's recovery and build a more sustainable, inclusive and resilient economy following the pandemic. "Asahan niyo na nandito ako, handang magserbisyo sa inyo. Ako ang tulay ninyo sa ating pangulo. Tandan natin ang tulay ay magkabilang dulo. So, ibig sabihin kung magkapalit man kami ng puwesto, puwedeng siya ang maging tulay papunta sa akin at puwede rin ako ang maging tulay papunta sa kanya," explained Go. He specifically vowed to continue the administration's crusade against illegal drugs, crime and corruption. He also pledged to push for the continuation of programs and projects that will provide a more convenient, comfortable and prosperous life for Filipinos, such as the 'Build, Build, Build' and free college education programs. "Ipagpapatuloy ko ang mga magagandang programa ng ating mahal na Pangulo at dadagdagan ko pa ng mga programa na totoong nagmamalasakit sa ating kapwa Pilipino. Tulad ng mga Build, Build, Build programs at ito pong free education. Layunin ko na magkaroon ng at least one college graduate per family," he shared. "Ipagpapatuloy ko rin ang kampanya laban sa iligal na droga, kriminalidad at korapsyon sa gobyerno. Dadagdagan ko din ang mga Malasakit Centers sa buong Pilipinas," promised Go. Finally, the senator, who currently heads the Senate Committee on Health, offered medical assistance to any beneficiary. He advised them to visit the closest Malasakit Center which provides easier access to the medical assistance programs of the government. The one-stop stop specifically aims to reduce a hospital bill to the lowest amount possible by covering various patient services and expenses, pursuant to Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which Go principally authored and sponsored in the Senate. Over three million particularly poor and indigent patients have benefitted since the program was initiated in 2018. There are currently 149 fully operational Malasakit Centers nationwide. "Para sa hindi nakakaalam, ang Malasakit Centers na siyang pinapalaganap natin sa buong kapuluan ng Pilipinas ay mayroong layuning magbigay ng tulong para sa ating mga kapwa Pilipinong kapos palad," said Go. "Isa itong one-stop shop kung saan ang mga pasyente ng hospital, in-patient o out-patient man, ay puwedeng lumapit. Mayroon tayong mga social workers na nakaantabay upang tulungan kayong mag-asikaso ng inyong mga pangangailangan at makakuha ng tulong-pinansyal para sa mga gastusin ninyo sa ospital." The online ceremony was also attended by TESDA Director General Secretary Isidro Lapeña, Deputy Director General for Policies and Planning Rosanna Urdaneta, Deputy Director General for Operations Lina Sarmiento, Deputy Director General for Partnerships and Linkages Aniceto Bertiz III, Deputy Director General for Communities and Local Government Unit Services Luigi Quisumbing, Regional Director Florencio Sunico, Jr. and other district directors of TESDA-NCR. In line with his commitment to furthering technical and vocational education, Go had filed Senate Bill No. 2156 last May which institutionalizes the Zamboanga del Sur TESDA Provincial Training and Assessment Center in Labangan town to provide local residents in the province access to training courses for middle- and high-skill occupations. "Buo ang suporta ko at labis akong nagpapasalamat sa TESDA, sa lahat ng empleyado nito at sa ating mahal na Pangulong Duterte para sa lahat ng ginagawa niyo para sa ating mga kababayan," continued the senator. "Maraming salamat din sa lahat ng mga ahensyang kaakibat upang mabuo ang programang ito. Congratulations sa ating beneficiaries, mabuhay kayong lahat!"