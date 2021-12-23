On the COA Report Flagging P1.44 Trillion in 'Idle' Projects

We owe it to the next generation of Filipinos to act now with strong political will in addressing corruption.

It is high time for government prosecutors from the Ombudsman or Department of Justice (DOJ), as well as investigating agencies like the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Philippine National Police (PNP), to give utmost importance and attention to the regular and special Commission on Audit (COA) audit reports if we intend to be serious in stamping out corruption in the country.

For one, the audit reports provide very good leads in identifying misuse and abuse of public funds and pursuing cases against erring public officials as well as their cohorts in the private sector - including contractors and suppliers.

So much is lost to corruption, oftentimes committed with impunity by shenanigans who continue to laugh their way to the banks while we, the taxpaying public, are left with the proverbial empty bag. We are already neck-deep in debt without seeing the commensurate programs, projects and activities (PPAs) designed to uplift the lives of Filipinos.