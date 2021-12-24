Press Release

December 24, 2021 Cebuanos will bounce back from Odette: Pangilinan CEBU -- Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan is confident that Cebuanos will bounce back from the devastation of Super Typhoon Odette, as he called on national agencies, civic organizations, and the private sector to help the province. Pangilinan, speaking with the local media here after his team's relief operations, said that he received a word from a close friend who told him that the province faced similar devastations in the past and managed to pull through. "I was speaking to one of my friends here and sabi niya Cebu has gone through many challenges in the past and they always bounce back and I believe that. We will make that bouncing back a little easier by providing also support. Pagtulungan natin and I'm sure Cebu will bounce back," Pangilinan said Thursday. "Siyempre we saw the destruction and I sent a message to the governor via text. Buti nga pumasok dahil medyo spotty ang signal. I said whatever we can do to help please let us know kasi nga ang tindi ng devastation," he added. The lawmaker also spoke with the local officials of Mandaue and Lapu Lapu City, where the devastation was massive. "We've provided rice, bottled water, canned goods, and relief goods... Help is on the way and we're here just to help," Pangilinan assured. Pangilinan was accompanied by his wife, Sharon, who also echoed the senator's sentiments about Cebu's strength in times of calamities. "Kayang-kaya! Babangon muli ang Cebu. God bless you all. We know it's hard, but Merry Christmas. Do not lose faith in God as hard as it may seem to believe now, he's really watching over us now," said Sharon, who attributed the success of her showbiz career to the province. "I was made an adopted daughter of Cebu... That's why it's very heartbreaking for us. I cannot imagine how you must be feeling, but we are with you in spirit and we are praying for you. We love you. Have a wonderful celebration of life and restoration in Cebu with the help and guidance of our governor," the singer-actress added. Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, meanwhile, thanked Pangilinan's efforts to visit the province despite logistical difficulties as a result of the typhoon's destruction. "I am reminded of what so many Cebuanos have told me as I went around and I saw how devastated the entire areas were. Wala nang bahay and everything but they said we're still happy because we're alive," Garcia said. "So rest assured that we will never stop until Cebu is back on its feet. And with friends like [Kiko and Sharon], I know that we can do it faster," she added.